Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $230.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 5.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 7.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $3.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion, up 22.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% higher. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.79.

We can also see that VRTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

