Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $294.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 15.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $3.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.13 billion, up 19% from the prior-year quarter.

VRTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.14 per share and revenue of $8.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.6% and +13.3%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.82 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.88, which means Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 1.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

