Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $355.20, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 5.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.93, showcasing a 2% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.66 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion, which would represent changes of -1.48% and +10.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.38, so one might conclude that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that VRTX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

