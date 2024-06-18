Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) ending at $467.28, denoting a -1.35% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

The the stock of drugmaker has risen by 6.24% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.09, indicating a 5.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.63 billion, reflecting a 5.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.06 per share and a revenue of $10.72 billion, representing changes of +12.02% and +8.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.4% decrease. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.57.

One should further note that VRTX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

