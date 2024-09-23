Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) standing at $460, reflecting a -1.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Shares of the drugmaker have depreciated by 3.39% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.11, reflecting a 0.74% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.68 billion, up 7.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.05 per share and a revenue of $10.74 billion, demonstrating changes of -99.67% and +8.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.42% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10027.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.81 for its industry.

Meanwhile, VRTX's PEG ratio is currently 802.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

