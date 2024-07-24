Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) standing at $490.80, reflecting a +0.1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 1, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.11, marking a 5.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.65 billion, showing a 6.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $17.02 per share and a revenue of $10.73 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.75% and +8.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.82 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.23 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

