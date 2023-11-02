Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) standing at $376.55, reflecting a +1.95% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.78%.

The drugmaker's stock has climbed by 4.64% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 4.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.91, indicating a 2.49% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.48 billion, up 6.45% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.57 per share and revenue of $9.83 billion, indicating changes of -2.08% and +10.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.34% decrease. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.43, so one might conclude that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 2.52 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.62.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

