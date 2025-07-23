Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed the most recent trading day at $476.95, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a gain of 4.41% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.02%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.24, indicating a 133.05% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.89 billion, showing a 9.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $17.78 per share and a revenue of $11.91 billion, signifying shifts of +4133.33% and +8.1%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.2.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

