Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $492.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.7% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.47, signifying a 10.10% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.05 billion, indicating a 10.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $19.14 per share and revenue of $12.96 billion, indicating changes of +4.02% and +7.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.83% decrease. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.08. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.79.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

