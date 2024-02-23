Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Price Target Increased by 11.27% to 474.94

The average one-year price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:VRTX) has been revised to 474.94 / share. This is an increase of 11.27% from the prior estimate of 426.85 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 328.25 to a high of 606.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.45% from the latest reported closing price of 430.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2720 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 153 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTX is 0.53%, a decrease of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 282,365K shares. The put/call ratio of VRTX is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,806K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,982K shares, representing an increase of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 27.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,034K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,037K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,040K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,526K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 0.99% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,913K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 14.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,202K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) - a rare, life-threatening genetic disease - and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.