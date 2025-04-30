Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed the most recent trading day at $509.47, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.87% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.22, marking a 11.34% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.82 billion, indicating a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $17.69 per share and revenue of $11.86 billion, indicating changes of +4111.9% and +7.63%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.05.

It's also important to note that VRTX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.33.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.