Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed the most recent trading day at $470.13, moving +2.54% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

The drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 3.37% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 1.83% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.24, marking a 133.05% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.89 billion, up 9.23% from the year-ago period.

VRTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.78 per share and revenue of $11.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4133.33% and +8.1%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. As of now, Vertex Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.79.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

