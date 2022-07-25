Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed the most recent trading day at $283.68, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 4.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.13 billion, up 19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.10 per share and revenue of $8.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.29% and +13.3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower within the past month. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.01, which means Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, VRTX's PEG ratio is currently 1.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

