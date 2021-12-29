Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $223.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 18.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.32, up 32.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2 billion, up 23.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.94 per share and revenue of $7.5 billion, which would represent changes of +25.39% and +20.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vertex Pharmaceuticals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.48.

Meanwhile, VRTX's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

