Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) reached $420.48, with a +0.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $4.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.44%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.55 billion, showing a 7.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.79 per share and revenue of $10.69 billion, indicating changes of +10.24% and +8.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Vertex Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.89. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.05.

One should further note that VRTX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

