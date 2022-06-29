Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $280.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.99%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $3.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.12 billion, up 18.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $8.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.53% and +13.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vertex Pharmaceuticals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.99, which means Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, VRTX's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VRTX in the coming trading sessions

