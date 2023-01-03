Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed the most recent trading day at $286.02, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 9.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.57, up 5.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.29 billion, up 10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.58, so we one might conclude that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 2.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.