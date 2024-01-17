Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) ended the recent trading session at $433.76, demonstrating a -0.85% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.56% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Shares of the drugmaker have appreciated by 8.52% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.08, signifying an 8.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.5 billion, indicating an 8.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Vertex Pharmaceuticals boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Vertex Pharmaceuticals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.45. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.08.

One should further note that VRTX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.58. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VRTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.