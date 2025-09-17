Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed the most recent trading day at $387.15, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a gain of 0.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 0.86%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $4.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.04 billion, up 9.8% from the year-ago period.

VRTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.98 per share and revenue of $11.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4180.95% and +8.72%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.22% upward. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.95 of its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.