Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) was down 1.73% at $464.20. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $4.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.13%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.89 billion, indicating a 9.11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.83 per share and revenue of $11.91 billion, which would represent changes of +4145.24% and +8.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. As of now, Vertex Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.7, which means Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

