Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Boston, Massachusetts-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is a biotechnology company that engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating serious diseases, primarily cystic fibrosis (CF.) Valued at a market cap of nearly $120.6 billion, the company’s lead marketed products are Trikafta, Symdeko/Symkevi, Orkambi, and Kalydeco, which are collectively approved to treat people with CF.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks and Vertex Pharmaceuticals fits right into that category. The biotech company is a pioneer in CF research and development and has discovered, developed, and produced the first medicines to target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis.

However, the healthcare giant has declined 9.4% from its 52-week high of $519.88, achieved on Nov. 8. Shares of VRTX have declined 5.1% over the past three months, significantly lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) nearly 8.7% gains over the same time frame.

However, in the longer term, VRTX stock rose 33.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI 's 26.8% returns, but its nearly 15.1% rise on a YTD basis lagged behind DOWI’s YTD gains of 19.2%.

To confirm the recent bearish trend, VRTX has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-November. However, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since the past one year, despite some fluctuations.

Shares of VRTX gained 5.7% after its strong Q3 earnings release on Nov. 4. The company’s revenue increased 11.7% year-over-year to $2.77 billion, which surpassed the Wall Street estimates of $2.67 billion. This was primarily driven by robust sales growth in its CF therapy Trikafta/Kaftrio. Moreover, its adjusted earnings of $4.38 per share increased 7.3% from a year ago and outpaced the consensus estimates of $4.13. Additionally, the company raised its full-year 2024 product revenue guidance, which might have further enhanced investor confidence.

VRTX has significantly outpaced its rival, Biogen Inc. (BIIB), which declined 37.9% on a YTD basis and 30.8% over the past 52 weeks.

As Vertex Pharmaceuticals outperformed the broader market over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 33 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $520.48 suggests an 11.2% premium to its current levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.