Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (19 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 6 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 5 1 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $498.84, a high estimate of $600.00, and a low estimate of $376.00. Observing a 6.49% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $468.44.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Bristow UBS Raises Buy $562.00 $477.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $480.00 - Ying Huang B of A Securities Lowers Buy $541.00 $550.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $437.00 $425.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $480.00 $480.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $425.00 $431.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $474.00 $462.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $431.00 $431.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $600.00 $500.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $550.00 $500.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $510.00 $505.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $550.00 $508.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $509.00 $472.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Raises Buy $558.00 $450.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $480.00 $480.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $535.00 $500.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Sell $376.00 $371.00 Phil Nadeau TD Cowen Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $480.00 $440.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vertex Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Vertex Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -135.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -21.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRTX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform Jan 2022 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VRTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.