Markets
VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Financial Earnings, Beats Estimates

Contributor
Mark Prvulovic The Motley Fool
Published

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) announced its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday afternoon, which were above analyst expectations. For the three months ending on Dec. 31, Vertex reported $1.4 billion in product revenues, which was substantially above the $868 million reported in Q4 2018. In comparison, analysts were expecting only $1.0 billion in Q4 2019 revenues.

In terms of specific drug sales, Trikafta was Vertex's best-selling product this quarter, accounting for $420 million in revenue. Approved in October 2019 as a treatment for cystic fibrosis, Trikafta was seen as the next potential blockbuster drug for Vertex. The drug costs approximately $311,000 for a year's worth of treatment.

Abstract picture of a green stock market chart with an arrow going up.

Image source: Getty Images.

Other key drug sales include the biotech company's other cystic fibrosis treatments. Symdeko/Symkevi, which brought in $332 million in revenue, is up 12.9% from last year, while Orkambi generated $270 million, a 14.3% decrease from the same period in 2018. The last cystic fibrosis drug, Kalydeco, also saw revenues fall by 8.9% over the past 12 months, generating just $236 million.

Further details

Trikafta is Vertex's newest cystic fibrosis treatment, and while sales in the company's other drugs are expected to fall a bit, the increase in Trikafta sales is predicted to make up for it.

Net income came in at $583.2 million, while the company's earnings-per-share (EPS) was reported at $2.23, a significant improvement from the $1.21 EPS expected by analysts. Vertex expects revenues for 2020 to come in somewhere between $5.1 billion to $5.3 billion, a sizable increase from 2019's $4.16 billion revenue figure.

10 stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vertex Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular