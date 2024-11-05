News & Insights

Stocks

Vertex Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $560 from $502 at Bernstein

November 05, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to $560 from $502 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm notes Vertex delivered strong financial results in Q3, with revenues of $2.8B beating by 3% and EPS of $4.38 beating by 7%. The company raised FY24 topline guidance by 1%, but pipeline updates were fairly light, Bernstein adds. LSR Phase 2 data before EOY continues to be the most closely watched catalyst, the firm says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VRTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.