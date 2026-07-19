Vertex Pharmaceuticals Just Made a $10 Billion Acquisition Worth Watching

Key Points

Vertex Pharmaceuticals' latest acquisition grants it access to products with $5 billion peak annual sales potential.

The company's business is strong thanks to its dominance in its core market and new launches in other areas.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has dominated the cystic fibrosis (CF) drug market for more than a decade. This has been a very lucrative business for the biotech, and it could continue generating steady revenue and earnings from its CF products until the late 2030s, when its most important products will lose patent exclusivity. However, since it takes a long time to develop brand-new drugs, it's a good idea for Vertex Pharmaceuticals to start preparing for these patent cliffs.

Besides, there is always the possibility (however remote, considering past attempts) that another company will succeed in cracking the CF code and market competing medicines. If that happens, Vertex's shares could fall off a cliff. That's why it's important for the company to diversify its portfolio, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals recently announced an acquisition that will help it do so.

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A new acquisition could move the needle

On July 6, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced it was acquiring Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX), a biotech focused on developing medicines for endocrine diseases, for $10 billion in cash. The buyout will grant Vertex Pharmaceuticals access to Palsonify, a medicine approved to treat acromegaly, a rare condition caused by a benign pituitary tumor that produces too much growth hormone, causing abnormal growth of bones, organs, and other tissues.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Palsonify in 2025. Beyond this marketed product, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals boasts several interesting pipeline candidates that Vertex will inherit. For instance, Crinetics is developing atumelnant, an investigational therapy for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a group of rare genetic disorders that can be dangerous, even life-threatening, for newborns in severe cases.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals believes that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' Palsonify and phase 3 assets have a combined peak revenue potential of about $5 billion. That's a meaningful amount for a company that generated $12 billion in revenue last year. That's why this acquisition -- and the clinical and commercial progress Vertex could make thanks to it -- is worth keeping an eye on for investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals' strong outlook

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has already made good progress in diversifying its lineup and pipeline. The company's approved portfolio includes Journavx, a medicine for acute pain, and Casgevy, a gene editing therapy for two rare blood-related disorders. It could also get regulatory approval for povetacicept, an investigational medicine for IgA nephropathy, by the end of November. It boasts several other pipeline programs as well and should earn additional approvals and label expansions over the next few years.

In the meantime, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' core business should continue driving strong financial results. In other words, the company's long-term prospects look increasingly strong, as it rides the success of its CF business and launches new products. The bottom line: Vertex is a top biotech stock to buy.

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Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.