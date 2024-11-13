Vertex Pharmaceuticals initiated with a Buy at Citi

Citi initiated coverage of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) with a Buy rating and $575 price target The firm believes Vertex is positioned to remain a leader in the cystic fibrosis, or CF, space, with its current product portfolio of Trikafta, Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and the anticipated approval of the vanza triple which has a PDUFA goal date of January 2, 2025. The firm sees the vanza triple product taking a “notable portion” of the CF market with $8B sales in 2030, the analyst tells investors.

