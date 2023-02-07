Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reports Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $818.9 million, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $770.1 million, or $3.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $978.0 million or $3.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $2.30 billion from $2.07 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $818.9 Mln. vs. $770.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.15 vs. $3.00 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.30 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.

