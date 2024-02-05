Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $968.8 million, or $3.71 per share. This compares with $818.9 million, or $3.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $4.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $2.52 billion from $2.30 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $968.8 Mln. vs. $818.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.71 vs. $3.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.10 -Revenue (Q4): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year.

