Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $770.1 million, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $604.2 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $865.9 million or $3.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.0% to $2.07 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $770.1 Mln. vs. $604.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.00 vs. $2.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.29 -Revenue (Q4): $2.07 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

