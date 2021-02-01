Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $604.19 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $583.23 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $660.59 million or $2.51 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $1.63 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $660.59 Mln. vs. $444.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.51 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.59 -Revenue (Q4): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

