Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $667 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $697 million or $2.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 62.1% to $1.54 billion from $0.95 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $697 Mln. vs. $322 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.64 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.34 -Revenue (Q3): $1.54 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year.

