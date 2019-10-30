Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $58 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $322 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.3% to $950 million from $783 million last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $322 Mln. vs. $282 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.23 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q3): $950 Mln vs. $783 Mln last year.

