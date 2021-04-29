Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $653.14 million, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $602.75 million, or $2.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $781.22 million or $2.98 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $1.72 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $781.22 Mln. vs. $674.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.98 vs. $2.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.69 -Revenue (Q1): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6.7 to 6.9 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.