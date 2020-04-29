Markets
VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $603 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $674 million or $2.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 76.7% to $1.52 billion from $0.86 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $674 Mln. vs. $296 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.56 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q1): $1.52 Bln vs. $0.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.3 to 5.6 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular