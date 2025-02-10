Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $913.0 million, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $968.8 million, or $3.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 billion or $3.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $2.912 billion from $2.517 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

