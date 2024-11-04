Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.045 billion, or $4.01 per share. This compares with $1.035 billion, or $3.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.143 billion or $4.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $2.771 billion from $2.483 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.045 Bln. vs. $1.035 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.01 vs. $3.97 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.771 Bln vs. $2.483 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $10.8 - $10.9 Bln

