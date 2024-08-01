Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX):

Earnings: -$3.593 billion in Q2 vs. $915.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$13.92 in Q2 vs. $3.52 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.310 billion or -$12.83 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $4.14 per share Revenue: $2.645 billion in Q2 vs. $2.493 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.