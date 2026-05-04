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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Rise In Q1 Profit

May 04, 2026 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.031 billion, or $4.02 per share. This compares with $646.3 million, or $2.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.147 billion or $4.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $2.986 billion from $2.770 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.031 Bln. vs. $646.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.02 vs. $2.49 last year. -Revenue: $2.986 Bln vs. $2.770 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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