VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $VRTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ($VRTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $3.98 per share, missing estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $2,912,000,000, beating estimates of $2,837,336,937 by $74,663,063.

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $VRTX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RESHMA KEWALRAMANI (CEO & President) sold 15,198 shares for an estimated $7,826,970

JEFFREY M LEIDEN (Executive Chairman) sold 3,784 shares for an estimated $1,888,216

JONATHAN BILLER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 999 shares for an estimated $461,198

SANGEETA N. BHATIA sold 646 shares for an estimated $323,000

DAVID ALTSHULER (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold 15 shares for an estimated $7,178

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 654 institutional investors add shares of VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 789 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

