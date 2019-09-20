Vertex Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VRTX

In trading on Friday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $177.94, changing hands as high as $179.41 per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $151.80 per share, with $195.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $179.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.