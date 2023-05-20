Vertex Pharmaceuticals (BER:VX1) Price Target Increased by 10.91% to 341.78

The average one-year price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (BER:VX1) has been revised to 341.78 / share. This is an increase of 10.91% from the prior estimate of 308.16 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 280.64 to a high of 436.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.92% from the latest reported closing price of 313.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VX1 is 0.56%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 280,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,144K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,769K shares, representing an increase of 20.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VX1 by 33.76% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 8,373K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,070K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VX1 by 18.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,803K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,648K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VX1 by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,518K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,828K shares, representing an increase of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VX1 by 83.24% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,590K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,698K shares, representing an increase of 28.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VX1 by 42.44% over the last quarter.

