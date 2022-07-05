Vertex Pharma Says FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Phase 1/2 Trial Of VX-880 To Treat Type 1 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold placed on the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VX-880, an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) with impaired hypoglycemic awareness and severe hypoglycemia.

As a result, the Phase 1/2 trial will be reopened for screening, enrollment and dosing at multiple sites in the U.S.

To date, three patients have been dosed in the Phase 1/2 study with VX-880. Two patients received half the target dose of cells in Part A of the study. A third patient has received the full target dose in Part B of the study. Part B will evaluate safety and efficacy in five patients at the target dose before expanding to additional patients in Part C.

