News & Insights

US Markets
VRTX

Vertex Pharma misses sales estimates on weak demand for older CF treatments

November 06, 2023 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX.O missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter sales on Monday, hurt by weaker-than-expected demand for its older cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments.

The drugmaker recorded a 35.4% fall in sales of its older CF treatments to $209.2 million.

Cystic fibrosis, affecting around 100,000 people globally, is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs.

Vertex said it now expects annual sales of about $9.85 billion from its CF treatments, compared with LSEG estimates of $9.86 billion.

Sales of the company's top-selling CF drug Trikafta came in at $2.27 billion in the quarter, compared with estimates of $2.26 billion.

Vertex reported third-quarter total sales of $2.48 billion, missing estimates of $2.50 billion.

Last month, a panel of advisers to the U.S. health regulator said Vertex and its partner CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP.BN could assess potential safety risks of their gene therapy for sickle cell disease, a type of blood disorder, after approval.

Analysts expect the therapy, a first-of-its-kind product to reach the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for review, to win the health regulator's nod by Dec. 8.

Vertex anticipates the number of CF patients taking the company's medicines will continue to grow, including through new approvals and reimbursement for treatment of younger patients.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.08 per share in the third quarter. Analysts had expected a profit of $3.97.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRTX
CRSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.