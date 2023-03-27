Vertex Pharma Inks Licensing Agreement To Use CRISPR Therapeutics' Gene Editing Technology

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) and gene editing company CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. (CRSP) announced Monday that they have entered into a new non-exclusive licensing agreement for the use of CRISPR Therapeutics' gene editing technology, known as CRISPR/Cas9, to accelerate the development of Vertex's hypoimmune cell therapies for type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Under this agreement, Vertex will pay CRISPR Therapeutics $100 million up-front for non-exclusive rights to CRISPR Therapeutics' technology for the development of hypoimmune gene-edited cell therapies for T1D.

CRISPR Therapeutics will be eligible for up to an additional $230 million in research and development milestones and receive royalties on any future products resulting from this agreement.

CRISPR and ViaCyte, Inc., which was acquired by Vertex in 2022, will continue to collaborate on their existing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies, using ViaCyte cells, for the treatment of diabetes under the terms of their collaboration.

CRISPR Therapeutics will not obtain any interest in Vertex's pre-existing pipeline of T1D products, including VX-880 and VX-264.

