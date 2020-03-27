Vertex Pharma Confirms 2020 Business Outlook, Supply Chain Continuity

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Friday confirmed its 2020 business outlook and the continuity of the company's supply chain for its approved cystic fibrosis or CF medicines. The biotechnology company also provided an update on its development programs given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the company added it will temporarily pause enrollment in certain clinical trials to reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

"Despite the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook for our business remains unchanged and we continue to be highly confident in our supply chain and our ability to supply all of our approved medicines to patients who need them," said Jeffrey Leiden, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vertex Pharma.

Vertex Pharma said it has ample supply to meet commercial needs well into the future and is highly confident in its ability to continue to supply all of its medicines to patients around the world.

In addition, the company's manufacturing facilities have remained operational and continue to produce new supply of medicines.

Vertex Pharma added that it is currently conducting multiple clinical trials globally that span various diseases, modalities and stages of development. These trials include late-stage, post-marketing or confirmatory studies for medicines with well-established benefit-risk profiles, as well as earlier-stage proof-of-concept studies for investigational medicines.

Depending on the disease, stage of development and type of study, and in order to reduce the burden on the healthcare system at "a time of critical need", Vertex will temporarily pause enrollment in certain studies and may delay some new study starts.

