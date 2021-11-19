Markets
Vertex Pharma: Spanish Government Approves Terms For Reimbursement Of KAFTRIO

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) announced the government in Spain has approved terms for the national reimbursement of KAFTRIO in a combination regimen with ivacaftor for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company noted that, with this agreement, Spain joins the group of over 25 countries, where eligible patients with cystic fibrosis have access to the triple combination therapy.

The agreement covers people with cystic fibrosis ages 12 years and older who have at least one copy of the F508del mutation, regardless of the other mutation type in the CFTR gene.

