Vertex Pharma: NHS England To Expand Reimbursement Agreement To Include KAFTRIO

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has expanded its reimbursement agreement with NHS England for the company's cystic fibrosis medicines to include KAFTRIO, in a combination regimen with KALYDECO 150 mg. The expanded agreement includes reimbursed access to Vertex's currently licensed medicines - KALYDECO, ORKAMBI and SYMKEVI, as well as the triple combination therapy if approved.

The European Medicines Agency's Committee, CHMP, recently adopted a positive opinion for KAFTRIO in a combination regimen with KALYDECO 150 mg to treat people with cystic fibrosis ages 12 and older with one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation or two F508del mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

