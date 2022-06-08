Markets
VRTX

Vertex Pharma: FDA Grants Inaxaplin Breakthrough Therapy Designation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) announced the FDA has granted inaxaplin Breakthrough Therapy Designation for APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted based on the Phase 2 clinical study of inaxaplin in patients with APOL1-mediated FSGS, a form of APOL1-mediated chronic kidney disease.

Also, the European Medicines Agency has granted inaxaplin Priority Medicines designation for APOL1-mediated chronic kidney disease. The PRIME designation was granted based on clinical proof-of-concept data from phase 2 study of inaxaplin in APOL1-mediated FSGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular