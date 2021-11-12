Markets
VRTX

Vertex Pharma: CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion For Label Extension Of KAFTRIO To Include 6-11 Age Group

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) said the European Medicines Agency's CHMP adopted a positive opinion for the label extension of KAFTRIO in a combination regimen with ivacaftor, for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in patients ages 6 through 11 years old who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

KAFTRIO in combination with ivacaftor is approved in the European Union for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in patients ages 12 years and older who have at least one copy of the F508del mutation in the CFTR gene.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular