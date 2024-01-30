News & Insights

Vertex non-opioid pain drug meets main goal in late-stage trials

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

January 30, 2024 — 06:53 am EST

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug for treating post-surgical pain succeeded in a pair of late-stage trials, a major milestone in the company's decades-long efforts to bring a non-opioid pain medicine to market.

The drug was more effective in reducing the intensity of pain, measured by patients' self-reported rating of their discomfort, compared with a placebo after 48 hours in the two studies.

A third trial tested the drug, "VX-548", for general acute pain for up to 14 days.

The late-stage studies involved patients who underwent surgery to remove bunions on the toes or an abdominoplasty, commonly known as a "tummy tuck".

Analysts have forecast more than $5 billion in annual peak sales for the drug that would offer a less addictive option to millions of patients with acute pain, if approved.

