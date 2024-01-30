Vertex non-opioid pain drug meets main goal in late-stage trials

Adds details from the study in paragraphs 2-4, background in paragraph 5

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug for treating post-surgical pain succeeded in a pair of late-stage trials, a major milestone in the company's decades-long efforts to bring a non-opioid pain medicine to market.

The drug was more effective in reducing the intensity of pain, measured by patients' self-reported rating of their discomfort, compared with a placebo after 48 hours in the two studies.

A third trial tested the drug, "VX-548", for general acute pain for up to 14 days.

The late-stage studies involved patients who underwent surgery to remove bunions on the toes or an abdominoplasty, commonly known as a "tummy tuck".

Analysts have forecast more than $5 billion in annual peak sales for the drug that would offer a less addictive option to millions of patients with acute pain, if approved.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo, Sriparna Roy, Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Bill Berkrot and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.